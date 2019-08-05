Monday, August 5th 2019 Show Links
Met Office issues three days of thunderstorm warnings for north-east

by Annette Cameron
05/08/2019, 9:53 am Updated: 05/08/2019, 9:54 am
The Met Office has warned of lightning
The Met Office has issued  thunderstorm warning for the north-east over three days.

The forecaster is predicting scattered thunderstorms across parts of the north-east from 1pm until 10pm today.

The yellow warning is also in force from 11am to 10pm tomorrow and Wednesday.

Residents have been warned the storm could cause power cuts and traffic delays.

In a post on its website, the Met Office said: “Thunderstorms are expected to develop across northern parts of Scotland during Monday afternoon then slowly die out during Monday evening.

“Despite many areas seeing some showers most sites will see only small amounts of rainfall. However, there is a chance of a few sites seeing 20 mm of rain in an hour and 30-40 mm in 3 hours as well as lightning and some hail.

“Thunderstorms are expected to develop across much of Scotland from late Tuesday morning and through the afternoon, then slowly die out during Tuesday evening.

“Thunderstorms are expected to develop across much of Scotland by late Wednesday morning and through the afternoon, then slowly die out during the evening.”

