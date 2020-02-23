Met Office issues snow warning for parts of north-east

The Met Office has issued a snow warning for parts of the north-east tomorrow.

According to the forecaster, snow is expected to fall in the region, with blizzards possible on high ground.

The warning comes into effect tomorrow at 3am and will remain in place until 10pm.

A Met Office statement said: “Snow is expected to spread north-eastwards into Scotland early on Monday, perhaps even falling to low levels during the morning rush hour across and to the south of the Central Belt of Scotland, before spreading northwards into the rest of the warning area.

“Across the south of the warning area, snow may turn to rain during the afternoon, but further north, and especially on higher routes above 200 metres, significant accumulations of snow may occur during the afternoon and evening.

“Here, 2 to 5cm of snow is likely above 100 to 200 metres whilst above 300 metres 10 to 20cm snow may build up.”

