Met Office issues snow warning for north-east

The Met Office has issued a snow warning for the north-east this weekend.

According to the forecaster, snow and ice is expected across the region, with blizzards possible on high ground.

The warning comes into effect tomorrow at 6pm and will remain in place until 12pm on Sunday.

The Met Office has warned that some transport could be affected, leading to longer journey times.

It comes after sections of the River Dee were pictured almost completely frozen over and lined with two-foot thick blocks of ice.

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said: “We have an area of low pressure coming in.

“It looks like that low pressure will bring another spell of rain tomorrow and also it will be quite windy.

“We could potentially see some snow in the hill areas. By tomorrow night and Sunday we could see snow in lower levels as well.

“The top temperature will be around 7C (44.6F) on Saturday but it will quickly get colder in the evening.

“Sunday’s top temperature will be around 4C (39.2F). It’s going to stay cold into next week.

“Overnight tomorrow and first thing on Sunday it could be very windy across the north-east of Scotland.

“There’s the potential for gales.”

Temperatures in the city plunged to -5C (23F), and in parts of Aberdeenshire the mercury dropped as low as -9C (15.8F) overnight into yesterday morning.