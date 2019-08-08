Met Office issues rain and thunderstorm warnings for north-east

Heavy rain is set to hit the north-east tomorrow and more thunderstorms are forecast for the weekend, according to the Met Office.

The rain warning will come into force at midnight and will be in effect until 11.59pm.

And a thunderstorm warning between midnight on Saturday and 6am on Sunday.

A statement on the forecaster’s website said: “A band of heavy rain, with the possibility of some very heavy bursts, will move northwards during Thursday night and Friday.

“Within this band 10-15 mm is widely expected, however some places could see as much as 30 mm in just a few hours. Some parts of northern and eastern Scotland may see 40-60mm of rain during this period.

“Heavy, and occasionally thundery showers, are expected to develop through Saturday, lasting into the first part of Sunday.

“While many areas will miss the worst of these thundery showers, a few spots could see 15-25 mm within an hour and 30-40 mm within 3 hours. These heavy showers will tend to ease late Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter