Met Office issues rain warning for north-east

A warning for heavy rain has been issued for the north-east.

The Met Office’s yellow alert is in place between 9am and 10pm tomorrow and covers the vast majority of Scotland.

The forecaster is predicting travel times on the region’s roads and rail network to be longer, with the flooding of some home and businesses possible.

It comes on the back of a thunderstorm warning from the Met Office, which comes into force at noon today and will remain in place until 9am tomorrow morning.

The latest forecast for the region includes mist and low cloud lingering around the east coast, with isolated showers, mainly south of the A96 this afternoon. It’s expected to be another warm to hot day away from the coast with a maximum temperature of 26C predicted.

Tonight’s temperature is set to be around 11C, with showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, SEPA have issued a flood warning for the region, with a statement from the agency saying: “Most places will stay dry, however if your area is affected by a heavy shower, this may lead to localised flooding from surface water and small watercourses.

“The greatest risk is if these occur over built-up areas and the transport network. Possible impacts may include flooding of low-lying land, roads, properties and disruption to travel.

“Thunderstorms are intense, localised, hard to predict and their flooding impacts vary. Due to the very localised nature of flooding from thunderstorms, your specific area may not be impacted.”