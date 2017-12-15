Met Office issues new ice warning for North-east

An ice warning has been issue for parts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire tonight.

The Met Office is warning of icy conditions between 5pm tonight and 11am tomorrow morning.

In a statement on their website, the forecaster said: “Ice will be a hazard in places on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

“The extent of hazards looks like being somewhat lower than preceding days, but where wintry showers fall, or there is still patchy snow cover, icy stretches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”