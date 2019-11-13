Met Office issues ice warning for north-east

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice in the north-east.

The alert comes will come into effect at 7pm tonight and will remain in place until 10am tomorrow.

The forecaster said icy patches in the east may make for difficult driving conditions overnight and onThursday morning.

The Met Office said: “Scattered showers will affect much of the east coast of Scotland this evening and overnight, falling onto freezing surfaces.

“These will be heavy at times and will lead to a risk of icy surfaces where any treatment is washed off.

“Showers will be wintery above 200m away from the coast across Aberdeenshire and Moray, with 1-2cm of snow possible.”