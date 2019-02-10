Met Office issues ice warning for north-east

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice across the north-east.

The alert with come into effect at 9pm tonight and will remain in place until 10am tomorrow.

A statement on the Met Office website said: “A showery band of rain and hill snow will clear the Scottish mainland on Sunday night with clearing skies leading to a sharp fall in temperatures and some ice.

“Further wintry showers will follow across the Northern Isles and into the far north of Scotland, these falling on to sub-zero surfaces and maintaining icy stretches into Monday morning.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter