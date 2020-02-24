Met Office issues ice warning for north-east

A warning for ice has been issued for the north-east tonight.

Forecasters at the Met Office have put the alert in place from 8pm until 10am tomorrow morning.

It comes as wintry showers are predicted to hit the region today.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

According to the Met Office some roads and railways could be affected, leading to longer journey times by car, bus and train and there will be an “increased chance of injuries and accidents on icy pavements and cycle paths”.

The forecaster added: “Many areas will be affected by occasional showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow, with clear spells in between leading to frost and icy surfaces.

“Further snow accumulations of 2-6 cm are expected over parts of Scotland, mainly in the west at elevations above 200 metres.

“1-3 cm may affect higher routes in Northern Ireland and northern England.”