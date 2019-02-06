Met Office issues heavy rain warning for parts of north-east and Highlands

A warning for heavy rain across the Highlands and parts of Aberdeenshire has been issued by the Met Office.

The yellow level warning will come into force at 9am on Friday and remain in place until 3pm on Saturday.

While the majority of the warning covers the Highlands and Cairngorms, parts of western Aberdeenshire – including Ballater – are also expected to be hit.

There is a chance the heavy rain may cause some rural communities to be cut off if roads flood and localised powers cuts.

According to the Met Office there is a “small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings”.

A statement on its website added: “There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

Elsewhere in Britain there is a yellow warning for wind in place for the central belt, the Borders and all of England.