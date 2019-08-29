Met Office issues heavy rain warning for parts of Aberdeenshire

A weather warning has been issued for parts of Aberdeenshire.

The heavy rain alert from the Met Office covers the Deeside area including Banchory, Braemar and Ballater.

The warning, which comes into force at 12pm tomorrow and will remain in place until 3pm on Saturday, also extends across most of the west of Scotland, Glasgow and the borders.

On its website the Met Office said: “An area of heavy rain is expected to become slow-moving across much of Scotland, especially affecting western and central hills.”

The heavy rain could lead to flooding of homes and businesses, bus and train journeys taking longer and increased surface water causing issues for motorists.