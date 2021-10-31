Met Office issues fresh weather warning as north-east braces for heavy rain

Met Office experts have issued an updated warning amid forecasts heavy rain will sweep across the north-east today.

Residents in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were initially warned to expect bad weather between 10am and 7pm on Sunday.

However, that has now been expanded to include Moray as well as Inverness, Nairn and Aviemore with the time period extended to midnight.

And residents in the Western Isles have been warned to brace for bad weather until 3pm on Monday.

Where and when will worst of weather be?

The heaviest rain is expected to sweep across eastern areas between 2pm and 4pm today.

Aberdeen and surrounding communities is forecast to get some of the heaviest rain.

However, communities in the south of Aberdeenshire as well as near Braemar are also due to experience particularly heavy rain.

The band of rain will then ease as it heads further north with rain due to continue near Inverness, Nairn and Forres into the evening.

A separate band of rain has led to the weather warning in the Western Isles, which is in place from 3pm on Sunday until 12noon on Monday.

A deep Atlantic area of low pressure is bringing a period of bad weather across the UK with the south of England and west coast of Wales experiencing the worst of it with damaging winds and heavy rain.

What disruption is expected?

Amber flood alerts have been issued by Sepa for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray throughout Sunday.

The environment agency has warned that heavy rain could lead to flooding from surface water and from rivers.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions for motorists throughout Sunday afternoon – as well as the risk of some road closures due to localised flooding.