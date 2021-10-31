Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Met Office issues fresh weather warning as north-east braces for heavy rain

By David Mackay
31/10/2021, 11:50 am Updated: 31/10/2021, 12:09 pm
Shoppers in Aberdeen shelter from rain. Photo: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

Met Office experts have issued an updated warning amid forecasts heavy rain will sweep across the north-east today.

Residents in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were initially warned to expect bad weather between 10am and 7pm on Sunday.

However, that has now been expanded to include Moray as well as Inverness, Nairn and Aviemore with the time period extended to midnight.

And residents in the Western Isles have been warned to brace for bad weather until 3pm on Monday.

Where and when will worst of weather be?

The heaviest rain is expected to sweep across eastern areas between 2pm and 4pm today.

Aberdeen and surrounding communities is forecast to get some of the heaviest rain.

However, communities in the south of Aberdeenshire as well as near Braemar are also due to experience particularly heavy rain.

The band of rain will then ease as it heads further north with rain due to continue near Inverness, Nairn and Forres into the evening.

A separate band of rain has led to the weather warning in the Western Isles, which is in place from 3pm on Sunday until 12noon on Monday.

Sand bags in Stonehaven.
Sand bags at the ready in Stonehaven. Photo: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

A deep Atlantic area of low pressure is bringing a period of bad weather across the UK with the south of England and west coast of Wales experiencing the worst of it with damaging winds and heavy rain.

What disruption is expected?

Amber flood alerts have been issued by Sepa for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray throughout Sunday.

The environment agency has warned that heavy rain could lead to flooding from surface water and from rivers.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions for motorists throughout Sunday afternoon – as well as the risk of some road closures due to localised flooding.

 