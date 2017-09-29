Met Office issue weather warning for North-east

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A weather warning has been issued for the North-east.

The Met Office is expecting strong winds to cause disruption across the region throughout Monday.

A yellow-level alert for wind could have a knock-on impact on travel across the region.

The forecaster said that delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport is possible.

Bus and train journeys may take longer and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed roads are expected.

The strong winds may lead to short term interruptions to power supplies.