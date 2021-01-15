Met Office issue snow and ice warning for Saturday

A warning for heavy snow has been issued for much of Scotland

According to the Met Office, a band of rain and snow may lead to travel disruption.

The yellow alert for snow and ice will be in place from midnight tonight until 6pm on Saturday and covers much of inland Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

The latest forecast warns snow is likely to fall to low levels in the east of Scotland, with up to 10cm possible on high ground.

Rain and wet snow falling onto sub-zero road surfaces could lead to icy stretches.

The Met Office said: “An area of rain pushing eastwards is expected to turn to snow in places.

“Snow is likely to fall to low levels over east Scotland and northern England for a time on the leading edge of the rain before the snow level rises to above 300-400 m by mid-morning.

“1-3 cm is possible at low levels here but is more likely at higher elevations where 5-10 cm of snow may accumulate above 200 m and possibly 20 cm on highest routes.

“Icy stretches are also likely with rain and wet snow falling onto sub-zero surfaces at times. Further south the most likely scenario is for rain though there is a small chance of snow falling down to 150 m or so leading to 2-5 cm in places.”