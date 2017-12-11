Met Office issue new weather warning as more snow forecast and icy conditions set to continue

A further weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The current warning, in effect from 12pm yesterday, is due to end at 12pm today.

However, a new warning has been issued from 3pm this afternoon until tomorrow at 11am.

The latest warning covers the entirety of Aberdeenshire, as well as much of the Highlands and the eastern coast of England.

In a post on their website, the Met Office said: “Ice is expected to form on some surfaces from mid afternoon Monday, and overnight into Tuesday morning.

“Wintry showers may also bring some fresh snowfalls, mostly to higher ground.

“Accumulations of 2-5 cm area possible, again mostly above 100-150m in places in eastern Scotland and eastern England.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with some journey times taking longer.

“There will probably be icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some injuries from slips trips and falls.”

The chief forecaster wrote: “Showers, falling as a messy mix of rain, sleet and snow, will push into northern and eastern parts of the UK on Monday afternoon and last through much of the night.

“These will lead to icy stretches forming as surface temperatures rapidly fall below freezing from early Monday evening.

“Some small further snow accumulations are also possible in places. The showers will gradually die out from the north overnight, but will likely persist for much of the period in parts of southeast England.”