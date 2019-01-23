Met Office issue new ice warning for north-east

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice covering parts of the north-east.

The latest yellow alert comes into affect at 6pm tonight and will remain in place until 11am tomorrow.

Towns including Ellon, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Insch and Huntly are all included in the warning.

The Met Office said: “Another cold night with a risk of ice, either where surfaces remain wet from daytime showers, or where further wintry showers fall onto frozen surfaces during the night and on Thursday morning.

“Showers will be a mix of rain, sleet and snow, with some slight accumulations possible, mainly above 200 metres.”