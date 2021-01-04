Met Office issue new ice warning for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A new ice warning has been issued by the Met Office.

The yellow level alert will come into force at 4pm today and remain in place until 11am tomorrow.

This is on top of the warning issued yesterday for the north-east, which remains in place until 11am.

The latest warning from the forecaster covers all of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and much of Moray.

Its expected to cause travel disruption.

A statement from the Met Office said: “Icy patches are expected to develop, especially on untreated surfaces, with showers feeding in from east coasts leaving surfaces wet.

“There is also the chance of some freezing rain, mainly for northeast England, overnight into Tuesday.

“Further snow is also likely mostly for hills above 200-300 m. Some small accumulations are possible with southeast Scotland and northeast England most at risk.

“Here 2-5 cm (0.7ins-1.9ins) is possible in places above 300 m and 10 cm above 400 m though ice looks likely to be the main hazard.”