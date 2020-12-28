Met Office issue further snow and ice warning for north-east

The Met Office has extended a weather warning for snow and ice for tonight across the north and north-east.

The forecaster has warned the public of developing icy surfaces in Moray, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

People can also expect some wintry showers and lying snow in some places.

The weather warning is in place from 6pm tonight until 10am tomorrow.

Aberdeen is today expected to remain dry with some spells of sunshine, however, a few showers will affect the coast, drifting inland and turning wintry on hills.

In the Highlands, strong northerly winds are forecasted for the Western Isles, some early gales or severe gales.

A statement by the Met Office said: “Ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces during Monday night, especially where showers move well inland. Some of the showers will be wintry and could produce 2cm to 5cm lying snow above 250 metres, mostly over the Pennines and North York Moors where up to 10 cm is possible.

“Elsewhere, most places will see little or no snow, but a slight covering of a centimetre or so is possible in a few places.