Met Office extends thunderstorm warning for north-east

A thunderstorm warning has been extended for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The yellow alert issued by the Met Office is already in force and will remain in effect until 7am tomorrow.

The area covered includes the whole of the north-east.

The forecaster is warning of heavy thundery showers and a risk of flooding.

A statement on the Met Office website said: “Prolonged rainfall affecting parts of the warning area this morning, will probably break up this afternoon, but with the threat of thunderstorms developing, these persisting into the evening.

“Although the thunder risk fades overnight, heavy showers could affect parts of Moray through the night, only slowly easing.

“Rainfall accumulations of 15-20 mm in an hour are possible locally this afternoon, with isolated totals of 40 mm in a few hours. Overnight, a further 20-30 mm could fall in a few locations but over a longer period.”