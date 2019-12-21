Messages left for future Aberdeen children

Aberdeen schoolchildren have buried a time capsule in the city’s Science Centre, with the contents reflecting what life is like in 2019.

With the location currently undergoing a multi-million-pound redevelopment, items were concealed and buried within the grounds.

The aim of the capsule is to mark the transformation of the much-loved venue.

Items were chosen by the public and included a camera, mobile phone, Aberdeen Football Club top, plastic straw, money and a newspaper.

Pupils from three local schools were involved in choosing the initial contents, which were then voted on by the public. It was part of a competition organised by Aberdeen Sports Centre and Bancon Construction which are in charge of the development.

Liz Hodge, project director at Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “This is a really exciting time for everyone at the science centre as we prepare to welcome visitors to our redeveloped venue, and the time capsule competition has allowed us to involve the local community in this journey.

“Hopefully, when discovered in years to come, the capsule gives people an insight into life in Aberdeen in 2019 and the buzz around the centre’s transformation.”

The centre is due to reopen in summer 2020.