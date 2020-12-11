Merry Christmas ya filthy animal: Vue cinemas reopening for festive films

A cinema is giving film fans the gift of laughter and delight this year as it reopens to the public next week.

Vue closed its doors in Aberdeen last month after England was plunged back into lockdown in order to prevent a “medical and moral disaster” for the NHS, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But now it will reopen on Wednesday, just in time for families to enjoy some of their favourite Christmas classics such as Home Alone, The Muppet’s Christmas Carol, Frozen and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Disney short, From Our Family to Yours, will be screening exclusively to customers before each Disney film.

New measures have been introduced to ensure a safe and fun environment for all that includes physical distanced seating, wearing of face coverings, multiple hand sanitiser stations and rigorous cleaning between viewings.

Special shared screenings are also available for those unable to see their families in other parts of the country, allowing them to enjoy the film at the same time – even miles apart.

Andrew Dykes, general manager at Vue Aberdeen, said: “We’re truly thrilled be re-opening for Christmas and to be able to bring a full list of Christmas films back to the big screen.

“With this being a year like no other, and so much of the Christmas build-up being different for so many people, we believe that a trip to the cinema to see a festive film is the perfect form of escapism and a way to get into the Christmas spirit in a safe way.

“We know how much the community and local economy depends on our doors being open, and we look forward to serving customers at our site as soon as we are able to do so.”

Aberdeen’s Vue cinema will reopen for customers on Wednesday December 16. All other venues owned by Vue are still closed until further notice.

Further information on screenings, tickets and Covid safety measures can be found on the Vue Aberdeen website.