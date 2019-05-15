Mercury hits 23C as Aberdeen basks in sun

Smiling sunbathers in the north-east were basking in some of the hottest temperatures in the UK.

Forecasters confirmed that Aboyne was one of the warmest in the country – and even hotter than many parts of mainland Europe at 22.4C (72.3F).

It was hotter than sun spots such as Ibiza and Malaga where the mercury hit 22C (71.6). And temperatures reached 20C (68F) in Corfu, another popular holiday destination for people travelling from Scotland.

The Met Office said another sunny day was expected in the region for today but warned it would cool down by the weekend.

A spokesman said: “Yesterday was a sunny day in Aberdeen and 23C (73.4F) could be expected today.

“Aberdeen was one of the warmest parts of the UK yesterday.

“Today, there will be another sunny day and temperatures will be hitting the 20Cs (68F).

“By Thursday, it should be another bright and sunny day – cloudy in the afternoon.

“Temperatures will start to knock back a little bit by Friday, especially on the east coast, and the temperature will go back down to the teens.

“There’s a low pressure system with cooler air moving into the east coast. We’ll start to feel the effect of that cooler air by late Thursday.”

Yesterday youngsters could be seen clutching ice-cream cones and jumping into the new fountain on Broad Street to cool down.

Families also took lazy strolls through city parks.

However, the dry spell was not expected to continue throughout the week.

Showers are expected by Friday and the Met Office has warned that there will be a “major difference” on Saturday with rain dampening the north-east.

