Aberdeen charity looking for mentors to help vulnerable children

An Aberdeen charity that helps vulnerable children is on the lookout for new mentors as part of a Scottish Government scheme.

Befriend a Child is on the hunt for 10 new mentors as part of its intandem project.

Volunteers will help children aged 8-14 who have experienced difficulties in their home.

The charity is expecting an increase in referrals to the project, funded by the Scottish Government.

It is hoped with the help of a positive, trusting and supporting relationship the children will be able to set and achieve goals for themselves.

Mentors and mentees spend two to three hours together every week, for a minimum of 12 months.

Sandra McGuigan, intandem co-ordinator at Befriend a Child, is hoping people will get involved.

She said: “It is heartening to see how a young person’s confidence can grow just through spending a few hours with their mentor each week doing activities they both enjoy.

“It’s also rewarding to learn from our intandem mentors how much they enjoy the experience of volunteering with Befriend a Child.”

Volunteers, who are trained by the charity, take part in activities with the children either at its base or out in the community.

Mike, a mentor with the charity, said he felt a real sense of achievement by volunteering with the charity.

He said: “For me, being a mentor is about giving my mentee positive experiences that they might not get otherwise.

“It feels great to be actively trying to make a difference in the community and I get a real sense of achievement despite the fact that all we really do is have a load of fun together.”

Claire started mentoring when she became inspired by the cause and felt that making a positive difference to a young person’s life would be a good use of her spare time.

She said: “I look forward to every outing with my mentee, it is a privilege to see her reaction when she experiences new things for the first time, and to see her personality shine through as her self-confidence grows.”

Anyone who is looking to take part can get involved by calling 01224 210060 or emailing sandra@befriendachild.org.uk