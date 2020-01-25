Aberdeen mentors awards celebrate success

The successes and achievements of a group of mentors and their mentees working in the oil and gas industry have been celebrated at an awards ceremony in Aberdeen.

Fifteen project managers from a number of companies successfully completed the Oil and Gas Industry Project Management Mentoring Programme.

Now in its fifth year, the eight-month scheme allows qualified project practitioners to provide guidance to less experienced professionals. The aim is to boost their careers.

To date, almost 65 participants have benefited, many of whom are working towards chartered status with professional bodies.

Kenneth Nicolson, who was mentored, said: “The past eight months have been great and I have really appreciated the support given by my mentor, who has given me new tools, insights and skills with which to develop my career.”