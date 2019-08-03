Mentoring charity looking for new volunteers in north-east

A north-east mentoring charity is looking for new volunteers to come forward.

MCR Pathways, which helps support disadvantaged young people, is looking for new mentors to step forward in Huntly.

Volunteers are asked to commit one hour a week for a year so they can be paired with a young person to provide encouragement.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Iain MacRitchie, founder of MCR Pathways, said: “We are delighted the programme is running in the Gordon Schools and hope to encourage over 30 more mentors in Huntly this year. We would be delighted to hear from people who might be able to help.”

Email aberdeenshire@mcrpathways.org