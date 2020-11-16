Mentalist to bring touch of magic to Aberdeen’s Virtual Society Awards

Mentalist and illusionist Ariel Hamui will bring a touch of magic to people’s living rooms when he performs at the Virtual Society Awards later this month.

Adding an exciting element to the virtual awards ceremony, the talented magician cannot wait to entertain people as they tune in to the awards which will celebrate hard-working individuals and businesses operating in the north-east.

Ariel, who has been working in the industry for the past 17 years, also amazed guests at the inaugural Society Awards last year. He is now looking forward to being part of the online event taking place on Thursday November 26.

Ariel said: “The awards bring together the best people and a lot of passionate businesses – and there really is nothing better than working with passionate people.

“After last year’s experience, I had no doubt I wanted to come back with something different, although I would have never thought I would have to perform without a live audience.

“However, I’ll be able to bring magic into viewers’ homes and give them the chance to actually do magic themselves.”

Ariel didn’t want to reveal too much about his upcoming performance, but he said everyone will have the chance to become a magician for a couple of minutes, with viewers only needing a deck of cards and their imagination.

Since most events were cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Ariel said he needed to think outside the box and come up with a new interactive way to entertain magic-lovers.

He said: “While doing research and investigating old magic, I realised some of the magic tricks which were performed years ago over the phone or radio could now be done through Zoom.”

The successful illusionist has already performed for virtual audiences in America and Europe.

He said: “I’ve had opportunities to create virtual shows which allowed me to connect with people all around the world.

“One of the main things I learned during the pandemic is that even when things are difficult, there are still ways to stay connected.

“The amazing thing about this is that many people from different countries are now able to enjoy something together.

“I’ve done virtual shows in South America and some parts of Europe – the time difference has been tricky.”

Visit www.dctevents.com/event/societyawards/ for more information and to register for the online event