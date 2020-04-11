Mental help on hand to give north-east youths a FiTMiND

An Aberdeen charity has set up a mental health support service for its clients and other organisations.

Aberdeen Foyer’s new scheme is aimed at young people in areas of multiple deprivation across the city and those living in families experiencing both poverty and inequality.

It has been made possible thanks to funding from the European Social Economy Growth Fund, supported by European Social Fund (ESF) and Scottish Government.

Martyna Lambon, Foyer educational psychologist, said: “With support from the Social Economy Growth Fund, we have built a flexible service with the main aim to support young people in their journey to positive mental health, and our interventions are always shaped as a response to the needs of our community.

“We have developed tools as part of the project such as FiTMiND, a programme to help with learning and wellbeing, and ‘car park’, a tool to make sure we are creating a positive and welcoming environment to work with young people.”

The aim of the service is to enable individuals to build resilience, identify their strengths and gain the skills required to break the generational cycle of disadvantage.

Ms Lambon added: “In addition to the original project outline, we have also developed a programme that helps pupils transition from primary to secondary school, with a focus on building resilience, as well as training that focuses on learning difficulties, autism spectrum disorder and cognitive functioning.”

Rick Hughes, head of Aberdeen University’s counselling service, said: “Aberdeen Foyer has become an indispensable signposting resource for the service.

“The Foyer’s therapeutic model of psychoeducation provides students with effective tools and techniques to help them achieve a number of their academic goals.

“The net result is that students build on their strengths and abilities to evolve renewed confidence and important life-management skills.

“This can all contribute to a new skill-set which can set them up to be better prepared and resourced for the road ahead.”

The Foyer counselling service is open now and anyone in need of support can contact them by emailing counselling@aberdeenfoyer.com