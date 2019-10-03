Mental health waiting times for north-east children ‘not good enough’

Waiting times for children who need to access mental health services in the north-east are still not good enough, the Health Secretary has admitted.

Jeane Freeman officially opened the Links Unit yesterday, NHS Grampian’s dedicated facility for child and adolescent mental health in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The facility, which has been welcoming patients since June, was supported by £1 million of funding from the Scottish Government.

Ms Freeman admitted that latest waiting time figures from June, which show almost 50% of patients are not seen within 18 weeks, were not good enough.

But there are signs of improvement, with the number of patients seen in the timescale (51.2%) up from 43.3% during the previous quarter.

She said: “No, I don’t think it’s good enough, and I know the staff who work here don’t think it’s good enough either, which is why they’ve worked so hard to get that improvement.”

Ms Freeman added that additional resources the Government was putting in, with counsellors in schools and universities, was helping to make a “big difference” by making early interventions, before the sort of expert advice they might later need from the new mental health centre was required.

The Health Secretary said the unit, which is housed within the former Links Hospital, is a “hugely important resource” to the north-east region.

The building brings together three teams which previously worked at different locations to provide streamlined care to children and young people in the region.

Ms Freeman said: “Bringing all those different resources into one place helps to improve the work that is done but more importantly makes it easier for those who want and need that support to get it.”