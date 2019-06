An Aberdeen university will host a free film screening in an effort to raise awareness of mental health.

Robert Gordon University will be showing The Machinist at its campus this month.

Members of the public have been invited to the event on June 10.

Plans have also been made to host a discussion about mental health after the screening, with attendees invited to take part.

The screening will start at 5pm in room N242 of the Sir Ian Wood Building in Garthdee.