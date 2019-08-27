Mental Health Group Man Chat Aberdeen to hold comedy and music festival

An Aberdeen support group for men in need is to hold its own festival.

Man Chat Aberdeen formed in late June to help men in crisis and has since had almost 16,000 messages from people offering support.

Now it has launched its own comedy and music festival, taking place at The Drouthy Laird on Blackhall Road, Inverurie, on September 1.

Man Chat Aberdeen founder Wray Thomson himself will be performing a comedy set. There will also be a raffle with proceeds going to Man Chat.

Wray said: “We would love people to get behind this.”

Children go free. Adult tickets cost £15 from The Drouthy Laird.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter