North-east mental health group founder launches crowdfunder to buy car for elderly friend with cancer

The founder of an Aberdeenshire walking group which helps people with mental health difficulties has started a crowdfunding campaign to help his elderly friend regain some independence as she goes through chemotherapy.

Toby McKillop, who lives near Ellon, started PawPalz earlier this year after his life was transformed by his adoption of a Romanian street dog called Ebby.

The group was set up to help men meet up, chat and walk their dogs together.

Now, along with his fellow men’s mental health advocate Suzanna Atkinson, Toby is hoping to do some more good in his community by raising the money to buy his friend Jean Pearson, who has cancer, a small car after her old one broke down.

He has been going to the shops for Jean and walking Murphy, her Jack Russell Terrier, for the past two months after Suzanna, who works at Haddo House, asked him to help out.

Toby, 44, said: “We arranged that I would go round, and that’s what’s been happening for the last two months with her.

“But over the past few weeks, we’ve noticed that she’s really not herself at all. She did have a little car, but because she was so no well for so long, it was all rotted and she had to scrap it.

“I said we could maybe use PawPalz as a platform to do a bit of fundraising for her, to get a wee motor.

“It’s that frustration and helplessness she’s feeling just now that we’re wanting to help her with, with this wee car.

“The chemo’s just going to give her more time, it’s not going to fix her, so we’re wanting her to be able to have a bit of dignity and do things.

“We’re always going to be here to help her out the days she’s really suffering with the side effects, but on the days when she’s not tired and sore, it would mean the world to her to be able to go down to the local post office at Methlick and speak to the wifie who works at the counter.

“Something so small would make such a big difference to someone in her position.”

Jean, 73, who was diagnosed with cancer on May 1, said: “My car broke down on March 30. That means I’m without transport at all, which means I’ve lost all my independence to try and live a normal life.

“It means I’m stuck here, I can’t nip to the shop or do anything.

“You’ve got to have something to keep you going, and if you’ve got your independence, if you think, right, I’m going to go over to Inverurie and get some shopping, it’s a big help.”

She did not find out about the fundraiser until Toby, Suzanna and PawPalz social media guru Gaby Beaton had set it up.

Jean said: “I thought it was brilliant, these people are just so helpful. So concerned about me.

“I’ve never come across people who have been so helpful before. I’ve only been here for three months, and I’ve had more help in three months than I had in 23 years at the other place where I lived.”

She added: “What you’ve got to remember is there’s thousands of other people going through exactly the same thing.

“I go to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and we’re all there, all with our bald heads! They’re going through just the same as I am.

“It used to be one in three people who got cancer, it’s now one in two. It’s just such a cruel disease.”