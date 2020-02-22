Mental health campaign to launch in Aberdeen

A campaign aiming to change the attitude towards mental health in the workplace will launch next month in Aberdeen.

‘This is me’ hopes to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, by raising awareness to improve employee wellbeing.

The Aberdeen launch is targeted at employers who want to change the conversation around mental health, by encouraging employees to share their experiences.

Keynote speakers include Kate Hinder from Business in the Community, who published a report on the state of mental health at work in Scotland, and Dean Stott, a former Special Forces soldier who rode 14,000 miles in 99 days from Argentina to Alaska for mental health.

It will take place on Wednesday, March 11 from 5.30pm-7.30pm at Pinsent Masons on 13 Queens Road.

To register visit https://bit.ly/32euwfj.