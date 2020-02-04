Aberdeen mental health plan at work praised by Councillors

A pioneering programme which helps address mental health among local authority employees has been hailed by councillors.

Aberdeen City Council’s staff governance committee was updated on the Employee Mental Health Plan one year after it was approved.

So far, hundreds of council staff have been trained up in mental health awareness and dozens more have become mental health first aiders.

The local authority’s mental health spokeswoman, Claire Imrie, said: “I recently completed my own first aid training and I know how important such training is.

“The Mental Health First Aid Network is an innovative employee-led approach on a really important issue.

“The wellbeing of our staff is of the highest importance to us and the take up among employees as first aiders across the city in the last year has been nothing short of fantastic.

“With confidential peer interventions, we are able to identify potential mental health issues at an early stage and help prevent problems from worsening.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“The process is completely anonymised and discretionary, so those seeking help are assured of privacy while also having the safety net of more formal interventions if required.”

Training for the plan is delivered by North East Scotland College (Nescol), and has been supported by trade unions representing the staff.

The staff governance committee’s convener, Yvonne Allan, said: “The feedback from the first year of our Employee Mental Health Action Plan has been tremendous and my thanks goes out to the officers who have worked so hard in devising and implementing it. In addition to the first aiders programme, we offer staff face-to-face and e-learning on mental health awareness and we also had our inaugural Mental Health Awareness Week in October which covered a wide range of related topics and has helped create a culture where our people feel comfortable in discussing these issues.”

The plan is set to be extended this year to include data-led interventions, more first aid training and the rollout of a peer-support network across the council.

A further Mental Health Awareness Week will also be held in October.

Councillor Steve Delaney, who sits on the committee, said: “I am really feeling positive about the fact that as an organisation, we are now giving mental health the same priority as physical health.

“It is a really positive step and I am delighted that the council is taking part in this groundbreaking initiative.”