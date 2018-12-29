A north-east Men’s Shed welcomes more community groups

A Men’s Shed has expanded in the north-east to include more community groups.

While searching for new premises, it became clear to the Aboyne Men’s Shed that there was a real need in the area for a space where groups could come together.

Instead of being a Men’s Shed, a larger initiative will incorporate the group, which will now become the Aboyne and Mid-Deeside Community Shed.

It is hoped that the group will be able to provide an update to interested parties in February next year.

Mike Brooks, of Aboyne and Mid-Deeside Men’s Shed Committee, said: “Having been unable to locate suitable space for our Men’s Shed in an existing building, we ended up having to consider a new build.

“By the time this happened, it had become clear that there is a real need for a community-wide building that will provide not only workshop space, but also areas for arts/crafts, a teaching kitchen and social area with facilities for instruction.”

Once funds are approved, trades expertise would be sought for the project’s build phase and development requirements for fitting out the centre would be established.

The centre would then be able to see a range of activities in the premises, part of the community shed.

Dave Marshall of Aboyne Men’s Shed said: “It has now been more than two-and-a-half years since a committee was formed to commence the Men’s Shed project and search for premises.

“Since then we have had our highs and lows but stuck with it throughout thanks largely to the support of many people and organisations.”