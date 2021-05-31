Two men who dropped a sofa on a woman in Aberdeen and left her with horrific injuries have avoided jail – but have been ordered to pay £15,000 compensation.

Edita Butkeviciute – who broke her spine when the settee landed on her – said she was pleased offshore worker Barrie Law, 27, and Lee Morrison, 33, weren’t jailed for their “stupid” actions.

They pled guilty to a reduced charge of culpably and recklessly dropping a sofa from a rooftop at Nailco Nail Bar on 409 Union Street.

Ms Butkeviciute was on a break from her work when the three-piece sofa fell on top of her.

The force of the blow knocked her out and she suffered multiple broken bones, including a fractured spine, broken thigh and broken ankle.

In a statement released through Digby Brown Solicitors on Monday, Edita, 31, said: “What happened damaged me and has affected me for life but I don’t want those men to sit in jail.

“It was a stupid thing they did – they know that and they have to live with that.”

She added: “But other people in the community have attacked them or isolated them and that is wrong so I don’t want to do anything to make matters worse.

“I just want to focus on my recovery in private and move on with my life the best way I can.”

‘It will haunt him for rest of his life’

She had previously revealed she still “cannot sit straight” for long periods of time due to metal plates in her spine.

Ms Butkeviciute has also been left unable to work.

During the sentencing hearing Law’s defence solicitor, George Mathers, told the court: “He describes the incident as a reckless decision that will haunt him for the rest of his life.

“There was no intention, at all, of injuring anybody.”

Mr Mathers said his client was “shaken to the core” when he realised what they had done.

The defence lawyer added: “His nerves were just shot. He just feels so guilt-ridden about what he has done.”

‘He can’t comprehend how foolish he was’

Debbie Ginniver, for Morrison, said: “They did check before the sofa was dropped; however, he accepts there were multiple other things they could have done to prevent anyone being hit by the sofa.

“He didn’t intend for anyone to be hurt; however, the complainer did suffer very serious injuries because of his actions and he feels dreadful about that.

“The best way I can describe this is it was a catastrophic error of judgement on his part.

“He can’t quite comprehend how foolish he was.”

Both men were ordered by Sheriff William Summers to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and placed under supervision for 18 months.

The sentence was handed out as an alternative to custody.

Law, whose address was given in court papers as Union Street, Aberdeen, was ordered to pay £12,000 in compensation and Morrison, whose address was given as Davidson Drive, Aberdeen, £3,000.