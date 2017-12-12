Men jailed over £320,000 drugs haul ordered to pay back £2,305

An Aberdeen man caught with cannabis resin worth £320,000 has been ordered to pay prosecutors more than £2,000.

Daniel Adams, 25, from Aberdeen, and Ian Austin, 38, from Liverpool, were both ordered to pay back £2,305 during a proceeds of crime hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Austin and Adams had previously pleaded guilty to being involved in the supply of an illegal drug.

Adams, a dad of two, was jailed for 58 months, while Austin received 43 months last month at the High Court in Glasgow.

During proceedings earlier this year, the High Court in Glasgow heard how police received information that an organised crime gang was operating in the Aberdeen area and was selling narcotics.

The court heard how Adams was seen leaving a flat in Balgownie Court, Aberdeen, carrying a rucksack and giving it to Austin, who drove off.

Austin’s car was later stopped and searched and £39,920 in cash was found in a shoe box inside the rucksack. Austin initially told police he had came from Liverpool to Aberdeen to supply a man with snakes. Prosecution lawyers used proceeds of crime legislation to get the sum from Austin.