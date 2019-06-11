Men convicted of murdering Aberdeen oil worker Steven Donaldson launch bid for freedom

The men convicted of murdering Aberdeen oil worker Steven Donaldson have launched a bid for freedom.

Legal papers confirming a notice of intention to appeal have been lodged for Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson.

They were tendered exactly a year after Mr Donaldson’s battered and burned body was found beside the charred shell of his BMW at Kirriemuir’s Loch of Kinnordy Nature Reserve.

Dickie and Davidson were both jailed for life on May 30 at the High Court in Edinburgh, with judge Lord Pentland ordering that they serve 23 and 24 years respectively.

Tasmin Glass, who gave birth to her victim’s baby earlier this year, was sentenced to 10 years for culpable homicide.

No paperwork has been lodged on behalf of Glass but the deadline for a written notice to be submitted is Thursday.

A spokesman for the High Court in Edinburgh confirmed the paperwork had been lodged for the two men, both aged 24.

The trio were found guilty following a five-week trial.

Farmhand Davidson and tyre-fitter Dickie blamed each other for the murder.