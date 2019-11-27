Men charged over hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen

Two men have been charged after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Aberdeen earlier this week.

The 66-year-old suffered leg and chest injuries in the incident on Powis Terrace at around 2.30pm on Monday.

He remains in a serious condition in hospital.

A 22-year-old man appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court earlier today in connection with road traffic offences.

A 33-year-old man is due to appear tomorrow.

Road Policing Inspector Steve Manson said: “The road was closed for some time while we carried out our investigations and we would like to say thank the public for their patience and also to all those who came forward following our appeal for witnesses.”

The incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.