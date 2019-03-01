Men behind north-east cash machine raid may have stolen four vehicles

Detectives hunting men who dumped a cash machine in a botched raid believe they could have stolen four vehicles.

Footage shows three men using a stolen Manitou forklift to dislodge the ATM from the Scotmid store at Craigour Road, Torphins, at 1.30am yesterday.

The group put the machine into the boot of a gold Chrysler Voyager and drove off.

The Chrysler was found shortly afterwards dumped less than a mile away from the shop on Kincardine Road – as was a stolen Ford Galaxy.

The forklift and the Galaxy were both reported stolen within a two-hour period before the raid – and police also want information about the Chrysler and a fourth vehicle used to take the gang from Kincardine Road.

Police also say they want to trace a blue Mini, with the registration number SB63 XDJ, which was stolen from the Torphins area.

Meanwhile, officers have praised a “very brave” woman who came within inches of the men and repeatedly took pictures of them seconds before they fled.

Detective Inspector Fionnuala McPhail said nobody has been arrested and the would-be thieves fled empty-handed as they could not get into the ATM.

She told the Evening Express: “There has been a certain degree of organisation leading up to this incident, though certain parts show there to has been a little bit of chaos and there has been damage to the premises and items of road furniture.

“We’re very interested in trying to trace the movements of this gold Chrysler Voyager over the past couple of days.

“We also believe the Manitou vehicle was stolen from a nearby building site within the rural farming community.

“Anyone who has seen any suspicious activity in the building site or the farming areas nearby over the past couple of days, we would look to hear from.

“We’re making inquiries as to where the Chrysler came from.

“There were vehicles stolen from Torphins on the night of this incident and one of which we recovered near to the Chrysler. I wouldn’t be able to comment on what vehicle they used to leave. We are seeking information about any suspicious vehicle movements.”

Det Insp McPhail described the woman taking the photos of the group as “very brave”.

She added: “It has been really super for us as a starting point. We’ve spoken to her and are reviewing those photographs.

“She has been quite close and felt safe to do that, so we thank her and the community.”

Det Insp McPhail said extra police patrols would continue in the area and cordons at the shop and on Kincardine Road would be removed as soon as possible.