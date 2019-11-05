Memory bench installed in Aberdeen ahead of Remembrance Sunday

A memory bench has been installed in Aberdeen in a poignant gesture ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

The special memorial was delivered to the Trinity Centre yesterday, where it was decorated with poppies containing messages.

Members of the public can write their own memory, message or name and leave it on the bench to honour those who have passed.

Dave Rennie, 76, from Mastrick, who volunteers at the North-East Scotland Disabled Veterans Association, said: “Remembrance Day is needed to educate people about what some ex-servicemen have been through, because a lot of stories never reach the public domain. Some people don’t have any idea.”

The association works to meet the needs of veterans of the armed services in the region by bringing them together to talk about their experiences.

Mr Rennie added: “We had one guy who had just returned from doing three tours of Afghanistan.

“He didn’t come out of his house for a year and his wife met a few of the veterans and they asked him to come to our base in Mastrick.

“He came to us for about a month and he now holds a job down and he’s back to normal.

“He was speaking to guys who are like us – who have been there, done that and worn the T-shirt – and it really helps.

“We all have hard times and it’s important to help those in need.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The group is regularly invited to schools and universities to educate youngsters about the war ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Ron Robertson, 68, from Sheddocksley, also volunteers with the charity.

He said: “Every poppy represents one of the people who gave their lives for our country, and it’s important to educate people, particularly children, on why we need to keep this going.

“The problem is that it’s not taught as much in schools any more.”

Toni Thomson, marketing administrator at the Trinity Centre, said: “Last year we decided to set up a memory bench in support of Poppy Week and we’ve brought it back this year because it was popular.

“We support the North-East Scotland Disabled Veterans every year and they really resonate with the public .

“They come in throughout the year, do some fundraising, have a chat with people and we’re really proud to be supporting them and we will continue to do so.

“They made around £5,400 last year, which is amazing.”