Memories of iconic Aberdeen pub wanted for new book

Memories of an iconic Aberdeen pub are being sought for a new book.

A cultural association want to publish a compilation about the Blue Lamp, whose owner Sandy Brown recently passed away.

Bridge of Dub has started a campaign to collect stories, anecdotes and creative expressions about the popular venue.

The Blue Lamp, located in Gallowgate, was widely recognised as one of the best jazz venues in the UK.

A selection of the best stories will be published in a book that aims to preserve the legacy of the venue.

The idea for it came after Sandy Brown passed away in April this year, with this project being fully supported by his family.

Andrea Baggio from Bridge of Dub said: “During the last weeks, after Sandy passed away, Facebook was full of posts that started: ‘I remember that time when…’, ‘once Sandy told me that…’ or ‘I always would have liked to…'”

“These memories and heritage are very important to the City of Aberdeen and to the music community that the Blue Lamp and its owner represented for so many years.”

“For this reason, it is vital to collect all of these stories and turn them into something that will leave a lasting legacy.

“We will be creating a book to bind this collection of memories that we hope will pay homage that Sandy and the Blue Lamp community deserve.”

The association encourages everyone to submit a maximum of 1,000 words to bridgeofdub@hotmail.com by July 31

You can use the format of an anecdote, a short story, a poem, or any other creative idea.

This initiative is non-profit and self-funded as a way to honour Sandy Brown’s memory.

Any profit will be used to fund a memorial concert or donated to a charity.