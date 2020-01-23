Memorial to be held for Aberdeen Civil War fighters

A rededication service will be held to pay tribute to 19 soldiers from the city who volunteered to fight against fascism during the Spanish Civil War.

The Aberdeen Music Hall has housed the Spanish Civil War Roll of Honour memorial plaque for almost 40 years.

Following the recent refurbishment, the plaque has been moved to a new location in the foyer.

The city centre venue was chosen to host the memorial plaque as before going to Spain those same volunteers, along with thousands of others from the north-east, prevented a British Union of Fascists meeting there in September 1935.

A rededication service will take place at the venue in the presence of the lord provost, relatives and supporters of the International Brigaders on Saturday at 11.30am.

Attendance, which is free, can be booked online by visiting Aberdeen Performing Arts website, here.