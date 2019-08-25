Memorial planned for Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen writer

Plans are under way to create a permanent memorial for the woman who penned the Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen anthem.

Mary Webb wrote the song with her husband William, who was known as Mel, to help cheer up a homesick colleague in the early 1950s.

She was working in the kitchen of a London hospital with her friend, Winnie Forgie, who was missing her home in Aberdeen.

Mrs Webb, who was born in Leamington Spa as Norah Eugenie Mary Butler, passed away penniless at the age of 88 on March 27 1989.

Her ashes were then scattered on the grounds of Kaimhill Crematorium on August 23 1989.

Now Culter Heritage Trust chairman Callum Stuart, who has been researching her life, hopes a plaque can be erected in her memory for the gift she gave to the city.

It was initially hoped her name could be included in the proposed Hall For Heroes attraction at Provost Skene House but it was not possible because she was not born in the area.

Callum Stuart got involved in Mary’s story after being asked by William Gilchrist funeral directors to find out more about her.

He tracked down her remaining descendants through a family tree, who are based in Leamington Spa and in Toronto, Canada, and uncovered a treasure trove of photographs and letters written by Mary.

Family members also sent him a reel-to-reel tape, which included recordings of her singing and compositions.

Callum said: “There is no official commemoration to Mary and Mel Webb in Aberdeen, so 30 years after her death it is surely time to correct that.

“It’s recognised as Aberdeen’s favourite song. It’s part of the DNA of Aberdeen.”

In one of her letters, Mary said: “The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen has indeed made history and something to leave for posterity.”

It’s hoped a plaque will be erected at William Gilchrist, and potentially at the Tivoli, where she sang the song on her only trip to the city.