A historian has told of how he hopes to get a commemorative plaque installed to recognise a north-east man who is revered in Japan.

Fred Stewart, 84, is campaigning for Muchalls-born Richard Henry Brunton, who helped modernise the city of Yokohama in the Land Of The Rising Sun, to be celebrated throughout the region.

Mr Stewart says little is known about Richard in the north-east – but he is admired throughout Japan, with a statue and street named after him.

Known as the father of Japanese lighthouses, Brunton was born at Muchalls in 1841 and worked as a railway engineer before joining D&T Stevenson.

He was contracted by the UK government to increase lighthouses in Japan to make sure waters around harbours were safe for large ships.

During his time in Japan the Muchalls loon oversaw the building of 26 lighthouses.

However, he is also known for helping introduce urban planning to Yokohama by drawing detailed maps, planning its sewage system and he even helped establish the first school of civil engineering in the country.

Mr Stewart said Richard Henry Brunton was just as important as the north-east’s celebrated Thomas Blake Glover.

Glover is the man who helped establish the Mitsubishi Nagasaki Shipyard in the 19th century.

He said: “I was researching links between Scotland and Japan and the two governments working together and found out more about Richard Henry Brunton.

“I would like to see a sign in Muchalls for Richard Henry Brunton, just like Stonehaven has a welcome sign saying it is the birthplace of Richard Thomson, of the pneumonic tyre.

“I would also like to see Brunton get a commemorative plaque in Muchalls. It would help tell people more about him.”

Brunton was buried in London in 1901 at the West Norwood Cemetery. His tombstone lists his achievements in Japan while working for the government.

It says: “He made significant contributions to the transfer of modern civil engineering technology to Japan including the construction of more than 20 lighthouses which greatly aided the establishment of foreign trade in Japan”.