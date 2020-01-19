Aberdeen community council looking for new members

Residents of an Aberdeen community are being invited to nominate themselves to become a member of a community council.

The Queen’s Cross and Harlaw Community Council will be holding an election and is looking for people to join.

Candidates should be over 16 and live in the electoral register area.

Meetings are usually held on the third Tuesday of every month at Aberdeen Grammar School.

Nominations will close on February 6. If the event goes to a polling day, it will be held on March 5.

Anyone interested in standing is asked to contact Karen Finch on 01224 522723.