Members help keep Sport Aberdeen afloat during coronavirus crisis

A sports and leisure provider is being helped to stay afloat during the Covid-19 crisis, thanks to the generosity of its members.

Sport Aberdeen froze customers’ memberships after it was forced to close its venues and facilities.

But the charity was surprised when a number of members got in touch offering to continue paying to help it get through the difficult time.

So Sport Aberdeen added an “unfreeze” option on its direct debits and saw 400 people choose the option in just eight hours.

Despite not being able to use the facilities, more than 600 customers have decided to carry on with their monthly payments.

Alistair Robertson, managing director of Sport Aberdeen, said: “We have been absolutely blown away by the generosity and support shown by our members since our venues closed last week and we cannot thank them enough.

“We were facing a situation where we would have zero income, but a responsibility to pay our staff and other fixed costs, and for people to commit to continuing to pay for their membership while we are closed has been such a lifeline for the charity.”

He added: “The positive impact that being active can have on your mental wellbeing, as well as your physical wellbeing, is well documented.

“This is a time when people are feeling a great deal of stress and anxiety and making sure that we exercise as safely as possible is vital at the moment.”

In the meantime, Sport Aberdeen is planning to engage with customers and help keep them active and healthy virtually through social media and apps.

Sarah Gray, head of marketing and commercial development, said: “We will be ready and waiting to welcome our members back again.”

