Member returns to chair troubled north-east golf club

A new man is at the helm of a troubled north-east golf club – and his first move was to call a special meeting.

Gordon Angus was a committee member of Newmachar Golf Club but retired earlier this year – only to come back as chairman of the committee to help heal its financial woes.

The Evening Express reported last week the club spent £220,000 more than expected on upgrading its driving range and its officials described it as being in a “challenging” financial position.

Now Mr Angus is hoping clear communication with the club’s 1,400 members and a combined effort to tackle the problems can solve its money worries.

In a letter to members, he said: “As you know I have been asked to return to the committee and assume the role of chairman.

“I take no pleasure in having to do this but I am working with the committee and the trustees to find a way to get the club through the difficulties it currently faces.

“(Communication with members) is an area I am determined will improve with the support of the department heads and the committee.

“There are challenging times lying ahead but I am working hard with the committee and trustees to find a way to navigate our way through them.”

A special meeting took place on September 30 to allow members to discuss the financial problems.

Mr Angus called for another meeting which is “constructive, controlled and decisive” and where financial information can be shared with members.

“Following an extraordinary meeting of the committee, it was agreed this meeting will take place on October 29, so as not to clash with the half-term school holidays which would constrain my and potentially a large number of members’ attendance,” said Mr Angus.

He added that the top priority was to establish financial stability and, though a 5% rise in membership fees next year will help, part of the benefit will be eroded by inflation increasing the club’s running costs.

“What this increase will not do is help with the current financial requirements of the business,” said Mr Angus.