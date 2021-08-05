Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Meldrum House hotel welcomes Boris Johnson for overnight stay

By Craig Munro
05/08/2021, 3:17 pm Updated: 05/08/2021, 3:26 pm
Boris Johnson with staff from Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course.
Boris Johnson with staff from Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course.

Staff at an Aberdeenshire hotel have shared a snap of Prime Minister Johnson after he and his team stayed there overnight.

Meldrum House Hotel welcomed Mr Johnson and his team for dinner and an overnight stay during his visit to the north-east.

A picture was posted on the hotel’s Facebook page this morning, showing Mr Johnson standing with General Manager Jordan Charles and other members of staff outside the site’s 400-year-old stables.

The prime minister arrived in the north-east yesterday as part of a two-day Scottish trip, during which he intended to inspect preparations for November’s COP26 climate conference in Glasgow and to promote the union.

As well as taking the opportunity to meet Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and local MPs such as Andrew Bowie, Mr Johnson has held talks with local industry representatives, including seafood bosses in Fraserburgh.

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng also paid a visit to the region today, with Mr Bowie saying he was discussing “energy transition, investment and jobs”.

Mr Kwarteng was also pictured outside Meldrum House, alongside fellow Tory politicians Liam Kerr, Douglas Lumsden, Mr Bowie, Douglas Ross, Tess White, David Duguid and Alexander Burnett.

The visits are likely to be seen as a boost to the hotel, located near Oldmeldrum, as it welcomes visitors back through its doors after they were closed by the pandemic for much of the last year.

The surrounding estate is the site of a project to build dozens of new homes, which was due to begin back in spring after Cala Homes dropped out of the development and was replaced by Udny-based Cairnrowan Custom Homes.

It is not the first time that staff at Meldrum House has welcomed high-profile guests.

In 2018, Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington tied the knot at Wardhill Castle, near Huntly, and some of their Game of Thrones co-stars stayed at Meldrum House before the nuptials.