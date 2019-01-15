Mega-rig arrives at revamped Kishorn Port ahead of North Sea campaign

Bosses at a redeveloped Highland port have hailed the “culmination of ten years’ work” as they welcome the arrival of the world’s largest semi-submersible drilling rig.

Diamond Offshore’s Ocean GreatWhite has arrived at Kishorn Port, marking the first major contract for the revamped dry dock.

Kishorn Port Limited (KPL) was formed in 2008 to redevelop the Wester Ross facility, which once employed more than 3,000 people during the heyday of the North Sea oil boom.

Bosses have now hailed the arrival of the mega-rig as a step towards further opportunities in the oil and gas, decommissioning and renewables sectors for Kishorn.