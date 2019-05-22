Meeting to discuss future of north-east bridge

A public drop-in event will be held next week to discuss the future of a road bridge.

Abbeyton Bridge, on the B966 just north of Fordoun, was demolished at Christmas in the interest of public safety and Fordoun Station railway bridge has been closed since November due to the collapse of a retaining wall.

The identification of weak edge beams on the bridge, owned by Network Rail, means that once the wall is rebuilt the road width will need to be reduced to a single lane to protect the bridge, with vehicle movements controlled by traffic lights.

Council officers want to share the details of this solution for reopening the road with the community at next week’s drop-in event.

An update will also be given on the search for potential funding for a new bridge at Abbeyton.

Aberdeenshire Council’s bridges manager, Donald MacPherson, said: “This meeting is a chance to share our work to date with the local community and show what the roads network will look like in different scenarios.

The public event takes place on Monday at Fordoun Memorial Hall from 3-7pm.